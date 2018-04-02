BTS CONCERT INFORMATION

The Fort Worth Convention Center (FWCC) is excited to host BTS in concert on September 15 & 16, 2018. This is the information that we currently have from the promoter, INFORMATION WILL BE UPDATED AS WE RECEIVE IT.

The Fort Worth Convention Center (FWCC) is the host venue for the shows and does not own nor promote the BTS Concerts. The FWCC licenses the facilities to the show promoter. Please understand that tickets are not sold, printed nor distributed by the FWCC, and the FWCC does not have access to tickets for the BTS Concerts

It is the FWCC’s understanding that both shows are sold out and tickets might be available through the secondary resale marketplace. Please do research prior to purchasing tickets from any organization other than www.axs.com to ensure that any tickets purchased are legitimate tickets for the concerts.

Frequently Asked Questions

The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) will control access to the Fort Worth Convention Center and the FWCC will update information as updates are received from the FWPD.

Dates: September 15 & 16, 2018

Show Time: 8:00 p.m. Saturday

6:00 p.m. Sunday

Doors Open: Saturday: 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 3:30 p.m.

When can you begin lining up? 8:00 a.m. on 9/15/2018 and 9/16/2018

No overnight camping is allowed . Limited portable outdoor restroom facilities will be available.

Seating Chart? - AXS.com. Please refer to their website for more information.

Is there a minimum age? – No minimum age limit for attendees. Accompanying a minor is at the parent's discretion. ALL ATTENDEES MUST HAVE A TICKET, no matter what age (including infants).

Photography? – No cameras, only cellphone photography

Outside Food / Drink? – Not allowed

Metal Detectors? – Yes, there will be metal detectors

Signs? – No signs or banners will be allowed inside the building.

Handicap Entrance? – Thru the Main Entrance located on 9th Street

Glow Sticks /Light Sticks? – Official BTS Light Sticks (aka: light bombs, army bombs) are allowed They do not have to be purchased at the venue.

Fort Worth Convention Center Bag Policy – Limit of One (1) Clear Bag Per Person

In order to provide a safer environment for the public and assist in expediting guest entry into the Fort Worth Convention Center Arena, a Clear Bag Policy (similar to the NFL’s Clear Bag Policy) has been implemented and limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the Convention Center Arena.

Approved Bags

Clear Tote, Backpack, Fanny Pack - Plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12"x6"x12"



Plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12"x6"x12" Plastic Storage Bag - Clear, one(1) gallon, re-sealable

- Clear, one(1) gallon, re-sealable Small Clutch Purse/Wristlet - Approximately the size of a hand with or without a handle or strap. No larger than 5.5" x 8.5" with or without a handle or strap. Can be carried separately or within an approved plastic bag. Does not have to be clear.



- Approximately the size of a hand with or without a handle or strap. No larger than 5.5" x 8.5" with or without a handle or strap. Can be carried separately or within an approved plastic bag. Does not have to be clear. All bags will be checked upon entry.

upon entry. Medically necessary bag permitted, after proper inspection

Clear bags must be smaller than 12” x 6” x 12”

Bags not fitting these requirements must be returned to a vehicle or discarded. All bags will be subject to inspection including medically necessary bags.

Prohibited bags include:

Printed pattern - plastic, PVC or vinyl bag

Colored – plastic, PVC or vinyl bag

Purse, backpack or fanny pack that is not clear or larger than 12”x6”x12”

Grocery bag

Duffel bag

Large tote bag

Camera bag

Diaper bag (items normally carried in a diaper bag must be put into a clear plastic bag for venue entry)

Bags, totes, purses, clutch that have lighting

Mesh or straw bags

Any other bags deemed non-compliant by security or FWCC Management

Should you bring any item that is not allowed into the facility, you will be asked to return the item to your car before entering the Arena. We apologize, in advance, for any inconvenience this may cause you.

ITEMS ALLOWED IN FWCC ARENA:

Clear tote, backpack, fanny pack or purse – plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12”x6”x12” – all totes will be checked – LIMIT ONE (1) BAG PER PERSON



– plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12”x6”x12” – all totes will be checked – LIMIT ONE (1) BAG PER PERSON Plastic storage bag – clear, one (1) gallon, re-sealable



– clear, one (1) gallon, re-sealable Small clutch purse or wristlet with or without a handle or strap – No larger than 5.5”x8.5”. Can be carried separately or within an approved plastic bag. Does not have to be clear.

Cell phones

Wallets

Binoculars – case not allowed. Binoculars must fit into your clear bag.

Cell phone battery packs – must fit in your one clear bag

Personal Fans

PROHIBITED ITEMS IN FWCC ARENA

The FWCC reserves the right to remove any object from spectators if deemed inappropriate or unsafe. The following actions and items are prohibited inside the FWCC Arena and are causes for removal and no refunds:

All bags or backpacks larger than 12”x6”x12”

Outside beverages, containers, cans, water bottles or food

Sticks, poles or similar objects that can be used as a weapon

Artificial noisemakers (i.e. air horns, thunderstix, musical instruments, cow bells, cans filled with contents, or any other item used to make artificial noise or whistles)

Polaroid Cameras

Balloons, banners or signs

Permanent markers or spray paint

2-way radios

Laser pointers, flashlights, handcuffs, fireworks, flares, alcohol, drugs, and/or illegal substances

Professional photography equipment (detachable/interchangeable lenses), audio/video recording devices, tripods, monopods (selfie sticks), tablets, iPads, laptops, computers or promotional materials

Cellphone camera lenses/equipment



Pamphlets or product samples

Skateboards, rollerblades, bicycles, helmets or chairs

Animals (except guide dogs)

Umbrellas

Disorderly conduct (i.e. abusive language; fighting; public intoxication; standing or sitting in aisles, ramps or walkways)

Any other items deemed unacceptable by FWCC Management

Diaper Bags

Stuffed Animals/Character Pillows

SERVICE ANIMALS – SOME ARE ALLOWED

Individuals with disabilities may bring service dogs in all areas of the FWCC. A service animal is any dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability. The work or tasks performed by the service dog must be directly related to the guest’s disability. As such, animals that provide emotional support or companionship to a guest will not be permitted inside the arena. A service dog must have a harness, leash or other tether or be under the handler’s control.